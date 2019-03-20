'Detroit', 'Heavy Rain' and 'Beyond' will hit the Epic Games Store

Developers will be able to sell Epic Games Store titles through the Humble Store, and Epic won't take a cut of those sales. At first, if you buy one of these bundles, you'll receive keys to unlock the games on Epic's store, though you'll soon be able to link your Epic and Humble accounts for direct purchases.

Among the titles coming to Epic's store are games from Obsidian (The Outer Worlds), Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Désilets (Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey), Alan Wake studio Remedy (Control) and Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine (Solar Ash Kingdom). Other future games on the store include Afterparty (from Oxenfree developer Night School Studio), The Cycle, cross-platform hopeful Dauntless, Industries of Titan, Journey to the Savage Planet, Kine, Phoenix Point, The Sinking City and Spellbreak.

Epic also has a deal with Ubisoft (which apparently bolstered pre-orders for The Division 2), which the companies are expanding for future PC releases. Back catalog titles from Ubisoft will also be included in Epic's bi-monthly free games giveaways -- Epic says Subnautica and Slime Rancher both saw more than 4.5 million downloads during their runs as free games. The Epic Games Store has only been around for a few months but it's already making waves, not least because of a more favorable revenue split for developers and publishers than many other stores.