The Morning After: The best deals we could find before Black Friday

How many of us were around for the launch of Windows 1.0 35 years ago? Even if you weren’t, you probably experienced an iteration or two of Microsoft’s operating system along the way, but that GUI floating above MS-DOS is where things got their start.

Nathan Ingraham takes us back through the history of Windows, including the highs (Windows 95, XP, 7) and the lows (Vista, Vista, Vista, 8).

-- Richard Lawler

It’s all about M1.

This week, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about what makes the new MacBook Air so special, and what it means for the future of Apple’s M1 Mac lineup. How can Intel and AMD even compete? Also, they discuss if Twitter’s Fleets feature is any good, and what Amazon’s Pharmacy push means for online medication ordering.

The massive radio telescope has to come down.

The Arecibo telescope was simply massive. Its primary collection dish measures more than a 1,000 meters in diameter and is covered in nearly 39,000 individual aluminum plates. With a total collection area of 73,000 square meters (roughly 20 square acres), the NAIC stood as the largest single aperture telescope on the planet from the date of its completion in 1963 to 2016 when China completed its FAST telescope.

But this week the National Science Foundation finished investigating damage from a snapped cable and said “Any attempts at repairs could put workers in potentially life-threatening danger.” Now it’s dismantling the structure — Andrew Tarantola what we’ll miss the most.

Thin and light and fast.

Apple’s new MacBook Air is its most refined ultraportable yet, mostly due to the new M1 system-on-a-chip. It’s incredibly fast and completely silent, since it has no fan. According to Devindra Hardawar, “The M1 chip makes the MacBook Air one of the fastest ultraportables you can buy today” and gives PC buyers a significant reason to opt for one of Apple’s machines instead of Windows-powered competitors.

