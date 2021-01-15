Latest in Gear

Image credit:

The Morning After: Samsung revealed the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung's new flagship phones are here, and Apple might bring back MagSafe on the next MacBook Pro.
Engadget
51m ago
Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

The next MacBook Pro may bring back the MagSafe connector

Samsung Galaxy S21 series first look

NASA abandons InSight mission to crack the surface of Mars

