The Morning After: PlayStation 5 review

One day after our review of the new Xboxes, we’re back with impressions of the PlayStation 5, and surprise, it’s also very good at playing great looking games in 4K. However, as Devindra Hardawar explains, the details are where comparisons get tricky. The PS5’s huge frame and odd shape make its stand truly necessary, but on the plus side, it has impressive exclusive titles available right away that take better advantage of its capabilities, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It also comes with the impressive DualSense controller, with force feedback triggers and vibration that’s a big upgrade from the previous generation. Of course, not everything is perfect right out of the gate. For example, while Sony will allow gamers to plug in third-party SSDs to expand its storage, that feature isn’t ready yet, so there’s no way to upgrade beyond its initial 667GB of free storage space.

-- Richard Lawler

Xbox Series X/S reviews and the election aftermath

This week, Devindra and Jessica Conditt dive deep into their Xbox Series X and S reviews. Do Microsoft’s next-gen systems live up to the hype? And they chat about a few post-election stories as we sit in vote counting limbo.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

That reboot was canceled faster than a Netflix show.

If you need more nostalgia than a ridiculous Windows XP startup music remix can provide, then look no further than this video from Mr. Mobile. As part of a series looking back on pre-iPhone era devices that were more than just glass and metal slabs, he’s highlighting Nokia’s Symbian-powered N95 dual-slider.

Better yet, he’s also showing off something you haven’t seen before -- a prototype of a device that Nokia licensee HMD Global had designed as a new version of the iconic N95. Sadly, it’s nonfunctional and not destined for production, but if you’ve ever wondered what new sliding-screen smartphones might be like, then here’s your answer.

Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have already kicked off the first rounds of their big sale events.

This week, we saw AirPods drop to a new all-time low; a great price for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3; and a bunch of worthwhile deals at Walmart for Instant Pots, robot vacuums and more.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today

