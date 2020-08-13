Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL

The Morning After: More Surface Duo details and TCL's latest 4K TVs

Plus Hasselblad's new modular camera setup.
Engadget
57m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

View
iOS update arrives to fix 'green tint' iPhone 11 issue

iOS update arrives to fix 'green tint' iPhone 11 issue

View
Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr