The Morning After: Biden-Harris day one, and Samsung Display's new laptop OLEDs

The inauguration and Parade Across America event went off without a hitch yesterday, featuring many viral stars and pushing new youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman to the top of Amazon’s sales charts. The online retailer chimed in with a message that it’s ready to help with vaccine distribution — while nudging its employees forward in the lines.

Aside from the various spectacles, the Biden–Harris administration made some immediate changes in its first few hours. To the approval of tech CEOs, including Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, the US will rejoin the Paris climate change agreement (with an executive order signing that streamed live on YouTube), pushed COVID relief efforts and rolled back some of the previous administration’s rules on immigration.

Last and probably least, the White House website has a new coat of paint that includes dark mode support for the first time, and a hidden message inviting coders to join the US Digital Service. So what’s left for day two?

— Richard Lawler

We can’t wait to see these in a gaming laptop.

Samsung Display has announced plans to manufacture “the world’s first” 90Hz OLED panels destined for laptops and notebooks. For now, it’s not clear if that means one particular resolution and aspect ratio, or multiple offerings meant for different laptop designs. The company will start producing 14-inch displays in March, according to chief executive Joo Sun Choi.

The pattern screen where you’ll do most of your composing feels a lot like using Excel.

According to Terrence O’Brien, the Polyend Tracker will carry you all the way from germ of an idea to polished track. Despite an archaic-feeling workflow, the $599 instrument can record samples, edit them, turn them into playable synths and control external gear.

It’s no ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ but things have not gone smoothly.

Hitman 3 has been released, but many people can’t play it yet. A website that was supposed to help players transfer info from the previous game has been unavailable or slow, and server errors have disconnected people while they’re trying to navigate the game. Developer IO Interactive’s last message said “we’re continuing to make progress on fixing server issues.”

It also includes a heat pump, similar to Tesla’s Model Y.

Mercedes has unveiled the EQA, its latest entry as part of a plan to release a wide range of EVs in the coming years. With a 66.5kWh battery pack, the compact crossover will have a range under 300 miles and a list price starting at €39,950 ($48,440). The first version is a front-wheel-drive model, but Mercedes will eventually launch all-wheel-drive variants as well.

On the tech side, the EQA will come with the automaker’s second-gen MBUX infotainment system with a fully digital and voice-controlled user interface. Mercedes’ predictive Navigation with Electric Intelligence feature lets you choose the fastest route given charge times, weather, traffic and your driving habits.

