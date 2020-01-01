The Morning After: HP revealed its $599 Reverb G2 VR headset

This should be a big moment for virtual reality. A VR-only Half-Life game, powerful new consoles on the way and more people than ever stuck at home are creating an environment ripe for some VR exploring. The only problem? Valve’s excellent Index headset is expensive and limited in supply.

HP

That might change this fall when HP’s Reverb G2 headset arrives. It’s designed with help from Valve and Microsoft, and a $599 price puts it squarely between the Oculus Quest and Index. So stay tuned if a temporary escape from reality seems appealing to you.

24 hours of Trump on Twitter

It’s been a busy day for social media companies and the President.

Twitter

So, first, Trump’s tweets were flagged and fact-checked by Twitter. Then the president signed an executive order that claimed to attempt to limit Section 230 protections for companies like Facebook and Twitter, with the president stating that he’d shut down Twitter if he could.

While there’s no evidence either of those things are possible, it led to the companies’ CEOs verbally sparring over who might consider themselves an arbiter of truth. And then Trump responded to unrest in Minneapolis by tweeting about “shooting,” quoting a police chief from 1967. Twitter put up a screening message about the tweet’s content, but did not remove it.

Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Delivered to you in an entry plug, direct from NERV headquarters.

Oppo

Following a weirdly adorable Tamagotchi crossover last month, there’s now an Oppo Reno Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition up for grabs in China. But you’ll need to work hard to find one as production is limited to 10,000 units.

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

This time around, there's a much simpler process to find out if you're eligible.

Engadget

The giveaway is back, again. If you still don’t have a smart speaker somewhere in your house (or stored in a cupboard), Google is offering a free Nest Mini to its YouTube Premium subscribers, in the US at least. You’re eligible if you pay for individual and student YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music. To find out if you're eligible to get for a free Nest Mini, check this site.

