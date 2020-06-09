The Morning After: Sony reschedules its PS5 showcase for Thursday

What’s the future of facial recognition technology? Its use has become increasingly controversial due to privacy concerns and issues of bias. Now, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a letter to Congress that his company “no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software.” He continued, “IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms.”

We’ll see how other business leaders and politicians respond, and whether this represents any kind of turning point in the deployment of facial recognition.



Sony reschedules its PS5 games event for June 11th

The pre-taped stream will be available in 1080p running at 30 fps.

Sony

After postponing its showcase last week amid widespread anti-racism protests, Sony will debut its PlayStation 5 showcase on Thursday afternoon. The company is apparently planning to show off about an hour’s worth of next-gen games, although whether or not we’ll see the system itself is unknown. Check back at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM BST on the 11th to find out what’s in store.

The new Sonos app and S2 update are available now

Opening a divide between new and old devices.

Sonos

This S2 app is the only way to control Sonos’ latest slate of speakers, including the Sonos Arc, Sonos Five and the updated Sonos Sub. Besides a new tan icon and a cleaned-up user interface, the new software adds support for Dolby Atmos on the Sonos Arc and, in the future, other high-resolution audio formats.

Things will get tricky if you have older equipment in the mix. If you own “legacy” Sonos devices, such as first-generation Play:5, first-generation Connect or Zone Players, you’ll have to keep the S1 app on your phone if you want to continue using them.

The US Air Force is planning a human versus AI dogfight in 2021

The battle is tentatively planned for July.

It definitely sounds like at least three movies I wish I never saw, but it’s now turning into a real thing. Next year, the US Air Force will test out an autonomous fighter drone designed to take down a human-piloted plane.

A lot of the details about the drone itself are classified, but the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has been working on an autonomous fighter jet since 2018. The team is apparently confident that the AI machine will best its human competition.

