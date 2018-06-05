The Morning After: iOS 12 is unveiled

For iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and CarPlay.WWDC 2018: the biggest new features from Apple

As expected, Apple's developer event served as a launch pad for upcoming features across its lines of software. We've collected the big highlights all in one post, including changes to notifications, tweaks for iOS 12 that stretch augmented reality apps across multiple devices, ways to create your own customized Animoji (Memoji) and modifications to speed up performance on older devices. Even Facetime is getting an upgrade, with a new link to group texts and support for up to 32 participants.

Next year, macOS will make it easy for developers to port over apps from iOS, while the new version Mojave has a dark theme, enhanced privacy and a redesigned App Store. tvOS will support Dolby Atmos and "zero sign-in" that doesn't even need a password, while watchOS is reviving the chirp with a new WalkieTalkie feature, automatically detecting your workouts and adding Apple's Podcast app. Oh, and CarPlay will finally support Google Maps and Waze.

And you thought Razer's phone was extreme.ASUS ROG's ridiculously high-spec gaming phone was made for 'PUBG'

Gaming-focused phones are now a thing, and ASUS brought its first device for the category to Computex. The ROG Phone features three USB-C ports, a 4,000 mAh battery, clip-on AeroActive cooling fan, 2.96GHz Snapdragon 845 CPU and a TwinView dock accessory that adds a second screen and more battery capacity. Are we in N-Gage territory, yet?

Xbox Live and Game Pass discounts are available, too.Microsoft discounts the Xbox One X for its E3 week sale

E3 kicks off this weekend, and ahead of the event, Xbox One models are dropping by $50, so the Xbox One X will set you back $449, while the Xbox One S costs $199 for the 500GB version and $249 for 1TB. If you've been looking for a new controller, you can pick one up for $10 less. Also, games like PUBG, Sea of Thieves and Monster Hunter are getting large temporary price cuts, so if you can't wait for new announcements, this might be the time to jump in.

Seriously.This guy attached a telephoto lens to his Game Boy Camera and took pictures of the moon

Designer Bastiaan Ekeler told us, "I've seen people use cheap cell-phone lens adapters on the Game Boy Camera before, but I wanted to see what a high-quality lens would do for this vintage piece of technology."

Satya Nadella: "We strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation."Microsoft is buying GitHub for $7.5 billion

Confirming rumors that popped up over the weekend, Microsoft announced it's buying the online, open-source repository GitHub for $7.5 billion. Xamarin founder and current Microsoft VP Nat Friedman will take on the role of CEO as current GitHub CEO becomes a Microsoft technical fellow. Microsoft has recently focused on fostering open-code and open-source initiatives, but now the question is if GitHub's users will trust its new owner.

AI meets the PC.ASUS' Project Precog is a dual-screen AI-powered concept PC

During its keynote, ASUS unveiled the Project Precog concept computer, a dual-screen PC with AI features. You can use it in a tent formation, folded around as a tablet or laid completely flat -- or in traditional laptop mode, where the bottom screen doubles as a keyboard. Connect a wireless keyboard and it will even work standing in portrait mode. Sound interesting? ASUS claims this isn't just a prototype -- it will go on sale next year.

Of course we went hands-on.The Snapdragon 850 is Qualcomm's first chip built for Windows PCs

At Computex 2018, in Taiwan, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 850 -- a processor designed specifically for Windows devices. It should power a number of new machines launching this holiday season with phone-like "faster, always connected" features and battery life of up to 25 hours.

And that's not all.Intel will launch a 28-core 5GHz CPU by the end of the year

Intel is counting down to its 50th anniversary on July 18th, and to celebrate, the company had a milestone announcement for Computex: the special edition Core i7 8086K CPU, its first to reach 5GHz in boost mode. It also revealed new Amber Lake Y-series and Whiskey Lake U-series CPUs, which it claims can deliver up to "double-digit" improvements over the previous models. And then SVP Gregory Bryant demoed a 28-core processor running at 5GHz that will go on sale this year.

It's just like the iPhone X.Lenovo's 'all-screen' smartphone is a lie

Remember how Lenovo teased an apparently notchless all-screen smartphone? The Z5 has been fully revealed in China and, surprise, it has both a notch and a chin, just like Apple's iPhone X. According to Lenovo's live reveal in China earlier today, the notch is narrower than the iPhone X's (was that a boast?), and the Z5 has a particularly long display: A 6.2-inch 19:9 IPS LCD screen at 1080p resolution.

