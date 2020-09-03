Latest in Gear

Image credit: Intel Corporation;Tim Herman

The Morning After: Meet Intel's 11th gen 'Tiger Lake' CPUs

Intel's next mobile CPUs are better at AI processing and have graphics chips that are twice as fast.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
Microsoft fixed several 'Flight Simulator' installation issues

Microsoft fixed several 'Flight Simulator' installation issues

View
Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

View
TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr