Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Images for T-Mobile

The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

And EA showed off a new 'Star Wars' game.
Engadget
June 16, 2020
Comments
124 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
ASUS's latest ZenBooks are thin and light but don't skip on ports

ASUS's latest ZenBooks are thin and light but don't skip on ports

View
NBA restart plan includes using Oura rings to catch COVID-19 symptoms

NBA restart plan includes using Oura rings to catch COVID-19 symptoms

View
T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr