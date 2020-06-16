The Morning After: T-Mobile's twelve-hour Monday outage

With no E3 this year, video game news is flowing steadily every day, and EA kicked off the week by revealing its 5v5 X-wing vs. TIE fighter shooter Star Wars: Squadrons. While space dogfighting sims of various scale have always been around, this one includes the hook of cross-platform play, which will include players using VR headsets on PC and PlayStation.

EA

I’ve gotten a little tired of the squad shooter format, but shootouts in space that work across platforms is enough to pull me back in, and that’s before you add the Star Wars tie-in with a story that takes place after Return of the Jedi. Unfortunately the two-minute trailer we have now is more hat than cattle, as EA’s saving a “full gameplay reveal” on June 18th.

— Richard

T-Mobile’s outage finally ended after more than twelve hours

Even Ajit Pai was upset.

T-Mobile

From about noon ET on yesterday, T-Mobile customers across the US had trouble with their voice and text message services. The company blamed it on a routing problem, and CEO Mike Sievert wrote that “an IP traffic related issue that has created significant capacity issues in the network core throughout the day.” The outage was so bad that Down Detector lit up hotspots in major cities, causing people to spread poorly sourced conspiracy theories about DDoS attacks from whatever enemy they could imagine.

If you’re still wondering how a problem like this could be so bad and last for so long, then Cloudflare CEO and DDoS protection expert Matthew Prince has a thread explaining the “far more boring” reality of what happened.

Continue reading.

Nintendo made a free ‘jump rope’ fitness game for the Switch

It’s no Ring Fit Adventure.

Nintendo

I haven’t been to the gym. You haven’t, either. And you hate running. Same. So let your Switch act as some sort of calorie burner, for free. The company has launched a free jump rope challenge game that logs your efforts through the Joy-Cons. It supports up to two players if you have a competitive spirit, and hey, no rope to trip over. Nintendo says the limited run will last through the end of September.

Continue reading.

Lego Super Mario is almost here

It’s a charming attempt at real-life ‘Mario Maker.’

Engadget

After a teaser months ago, Lego’s latest gaming collaboration, this time with Nintendo, is here. The coolest part of the new Lego Super Mario kits has to be Mario. He’s twice the size of a regular Lego character — and has tiny LCD screens where his eyes, mouth and chest should be. These components, combined with a loudspeaker positioned on the back of his head, allow Mario to blink, grin and deliver fully voiced lines, like “yahoo,” “Lego Mario time” and “I’m-a-tired.”

The kit lets you make your own courses, so we did exactly that. The Starter Course alone will cost $59.99 at launch later this summer.

Continue reading.