The Morning After: The best games for your new PS5 or Xbox

Happy holidays! If your celebration includes some extra time at home then start by checking out Devindra Hardawar’s suggestions for binge watching. If you unwrapped a new console, then the best games for your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S are just a click away.

And if you’re trying to stay socially distanced during the holidays then we appreciate the sacrifice, and have advice on games you can play with friends from six feet or six time zones away.

-- Richard Lawler

More space rocks, but bigger this time.

Shortly after Japan's Hayabusa2 probe returned to Earth, JAXA showed off some of the samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu. Those rocks came from the “A” chamber of the probe’s sample capsule, which means they were collected during the mission’s first touchdown in February 2019. Now, JAXA has released photos showing the contents of the capsule’s “C” chamber, which it opened on December 21st.

You can see the movie in Dolby Vision HDR with Atmos audio, if you have the right setup.

This weekend Netflix added Bridgerton, Disney+ premiered its new Pixar flick Soul, but HBO Max had the biggest premiere with Wonder Woman 1984. Unlike the other two streaming services, HBO Max didn’t support 4K until now, and still doesn’t have compatibility across all devices. If you’re planning on checking out the movie this weekend, take a look at the list to make sure you’re ready to get the best version possible.

Quibi gets a mention in the trailer.

The special, which “tells the story of the dreadful year that was” according to its synopsis, blends news footage with appearances (and probably acidic comments) from fictional characters. The trailer includes some of the well-known faces who appear in Death to 2020, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

