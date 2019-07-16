'Game of Thrones' and Amazon's 'Mrs. Maisel' lead Emmy nominations

The Television Academy has revealed this year's Emmy nominations and to absolutely no one's surprise, Game of Thrones scooped up the most nods with 32, including Outstanding Drama Series and 10 nominees across various acting categories. The show with the second-highest tally of nominations is Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. It won several awards last year, including the top Outstanding Comedy Series prize. It's nominated again in that category.
HBO and Netflix again had the most nominations overall, with 137 and 117 respectively, trailed distantly by NBC with 58 and Amazon with 47. Among Netflix's nominees are When They See Us (16), Russian Doll (13), Our Planet (10), Ozark (nine), Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (six), Queer Eye (six), GLOW (five) and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (two). Bodyguard and Ozark picked up Outstanding Drama Series nods while Russian Doll made the Comedy Series shortlist. The massively successful Stranger Things isn't eligible this year, in case you're wondering.
Amazon's other nominated shows include Fleabag (11, including Outstanding Comedy Series), A Very English Scandal (four), Good Omens (three), The Man In The High Castle (three), The Tick (one) and Homecoming (one). Hulu snagged 20 nominations overall, including 11 for The Handmaid's Tale. However, the 2017 Outstanding Drama Series winner misses out on that category this time around. Catch-22, Castle Rock and I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman are also among its nominees. CBS All Access also landed nominations for Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone (four and one respectively)
Other intriguing nominations include those for YouTube's Cobra Kai, Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, both Fyre Festival documentaries on Netflix and Hulu, Honest Trailers and a pair of Apple ads. Nods also go to NASA InSight's Mars Landing, Funny or Die's Billy on the Street and Gay of Thrones, Netflix's interactive You vs. Wild series, Vimeo's ctrl alt delete, First Man VR on Windows Mixed Reality and HQ Trivia (yes, really).