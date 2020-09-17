The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

Last week, it was Xbox’s turn, and now we have a price for the new PlayStation. Sony has set a $400/$500 split for the Digital Edition vs. standard PS5, charging $100 extra for the privilege of a disc drive for physical media. If you need a reason to splash for the disc version, look no further than the new $70 benchmark for many new titles — disc games might be a little easier to find used or on sale. At least accessories like those DualSense controllers aren’t more expensive this time around.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop started taking pre-orders shortly after Sony’s event ended, but if you missed out on the first wave, keep checking back — a few people have reported success hours after they supposedly sold out.

Assuming you can secure a day-one purchase, you can expect it to see it November 12th in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, before the PS5 launches everywhere else on November 19th. If you still need some convincing, check our spec-for-spec comparison right here, as well as video highlights from the event. Games like Final Fantasy XVI and Devil May Cry V were impressive, but if you have to wait to upgrade, there’s some interesting news — Sony titles, like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and SackBoy: A Big Adventure, are coming to the PS4, too.

— Richard

5K video, 20-megapixel photos and a whole lot more.

GoPro’s slogan for the Hero 9 launch is “More everything,” and there really are enough new things here for that to feel fair. GoPro regulars will appreciate the higher resolution, while the new front screen fends off competition from DJI. Managing Editor James Trew says that the introduction of lens mods indicates the Hero 9 could remain versatile long after its launch, and the return of the removable lens cap and bigger battery life squashes two of the main negatives from previous cameras.

Better cooling than last gen, and powerful enough to help pros with 4K video editing.

If you prefer your gaming on a PC, then NVIDIA’s new gaming cards are your way into high frame-rate 4K gaming. Devindra Hardawar spent some time with the RTX 3080 this week to find out how it performs compared to the older 2080Ti and, surprise, it can handle advanced features like ray tracing without needing to compromise on resolution or frame rate. Check out the benchmarks inside for some help deciding on whether it’s worth the $699 price.

Along with updates for the iPad, Apple TV, Watch.

As promised, Apple just dropped iOS 14. It’s now available on iPhone 6s and above, and it brings a whole bunch of new features. Those include home screen widgets, an App Library, Apple Clips, picture-in-picture mode and pretty significant changes to Siri and Messages. You should be able to update your various iThings directly, while Macs will have to wait a few more weeks before the Big Sur system update arrives.

