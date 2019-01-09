Presenting the Best of CES 2019 finalists!

Our editors have been hard at work the past few days finding the latest and greatest gadgets here at CES 2019. Now, after long and arduous debate, we're ready to announce our finalists for the official Best of CES awards. Below you'll find our selections for all 15 categories, which range from best wearables to the most impactful products we've seen at the show. We'll announce our category winners tomorrow, which is also when we'll reveal our Best of the Best award recipient, the most coveted prize of all. That special award is selected from our pool of category winners.

If you want your voice heard too, no worries! There's an additional category for the People's Choice, where you can vote for your favorite entry from our compilation of finalists. Just head on over to our poll to vote, and the one with the most votes will win our special People's Choice award. All award winners will be announced at a special ceremony tomorrow at our CES stage, so be sure to come back right here on Engadget around 5PM PT / 8PM ET Thursday afternoon to watch it all unfold.